Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE A opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

