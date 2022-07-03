Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.