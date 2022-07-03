Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

