Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 269,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 161,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

