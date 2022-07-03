Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 269,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 161,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
