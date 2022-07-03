ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Scott L. Kelley Buys 1,000 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ACNB by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

