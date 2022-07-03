Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Value Line stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. Value Line has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Value Line alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.