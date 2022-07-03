Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Value Line stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. Value Line has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of -0.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.
Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
