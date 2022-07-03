2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. 2U has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

