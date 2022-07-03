StockNews.com Downgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

NTUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,982 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 107,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,341 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

