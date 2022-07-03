StockNews.com Downgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
NTUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Natus Medical (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.