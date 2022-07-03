Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $310,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

