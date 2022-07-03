Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AVGR stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

