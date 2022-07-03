StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.57 on Friday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.