Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PSTI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
