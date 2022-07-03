Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PSTI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

