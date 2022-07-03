Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.80 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.89 Immatics $41.13 million 13.63 -$110.43 million $0.25 35.64

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.86%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.81%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -116.58% -68.61% Immatics 10.97% 22.11% 6.34%

Summary

Immatics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

