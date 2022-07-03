Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $113,919. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $154.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. Personalis has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.