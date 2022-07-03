Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.40) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SEB Equities raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

