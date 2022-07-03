Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.13. Alector has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

