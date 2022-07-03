Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CRI opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,796,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,761,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

