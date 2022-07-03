Critical Comparison: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiverr International and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -20.30% -17.23% -6.11% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.31 -$65.01 million ($1.75) -19.96 The9 $21.32 million 1.92 -$64.53 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than The9.

Summary

Fiverr International beats The9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About The9 (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

