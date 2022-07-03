Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.

Several brokerages have commented on BZLFY. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $41.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

