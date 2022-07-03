SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.82) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. SSE has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.