Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

Several analysts recently commented on INE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

