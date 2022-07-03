SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

SCPL stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

