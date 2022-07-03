Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) versus Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Embraer 0.33% -0.41% -0.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Embraer 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.78%. Embraer has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.17%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Embraer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Embraer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,497.12 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Embraer $4.20 billion N/A -$44.70 million $0.07 127.30

Embraer has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer beats Vertical Aerospace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

