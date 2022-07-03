Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

RXEEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rexel from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

RXEEY stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

