Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.