Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($105.00) to €102.90 ($109.47) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($103.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

