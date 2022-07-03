Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RS stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
