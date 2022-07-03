Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

