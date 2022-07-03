The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

