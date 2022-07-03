Ellevest Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

