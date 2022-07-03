Ellevest Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

