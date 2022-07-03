Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,749 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after acquiring an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after purchasing an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 302,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.