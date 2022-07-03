Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of SRE opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.