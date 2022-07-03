ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

