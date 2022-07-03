Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.63 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

