West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $307.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

