Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 6,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,244,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Get Landstar alerts:

Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.