Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 3.7%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 789,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 910,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

