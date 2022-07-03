Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Down 0.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. 20,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 126,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

