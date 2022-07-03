EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.8%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTXU)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.