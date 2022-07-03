Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 37,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.