Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 7,109,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,193,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

