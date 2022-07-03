DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 5% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. 789,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,445,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $283.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 826,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,688,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 83,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,240,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

