CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading 25% Higher

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61). 425,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 226,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.49. The company has a market cap of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

In other news, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74), for a total value of £30,000 ($36,805.30).

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

