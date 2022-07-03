Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Down 3.9%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.99. 173,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 303,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

