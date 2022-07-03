Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Down 3.9%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.99. 173,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 303,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
