Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 4,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.