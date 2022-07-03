Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Down 4.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 31,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 114,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

