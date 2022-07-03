The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23). 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.13. The company has a market cap of £167.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

