Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.48. 567,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 701,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of $534.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

