Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.48. 567,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 701,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a market cap of $534.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.