Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $9.24 on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

