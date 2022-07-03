Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $9.24 on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.