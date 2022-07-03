Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNMSF. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

SNMSF opened at $33.46 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

